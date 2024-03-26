Woman sparks etiquette debate after questioning if her dress is too white for wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Perhaps one of the most important things to avoid when attending a wedding is the colour white if you aren’t the bride.

To make sure that her wedding guest attire would be appropriate, a woman name Tanya Bella took to TikTok to show off the dress she planned to wear to upcoming weddings, and asked viewers to give their opinions on whether it crossed the line of appearing too much like a wedding dress.

Bella explained that she has to attend three weddings this year, and clarified in the caption that she had only been to Indian weddings so she wasn’t sure if her question was dumb or not.

“I need your help, I got the most beautiful, beautiful dress in the mail,” her video began. “I am absolutely obsessed with it, but do we feel like this colour is okay to wear to a wedding?”

“It’s like tan, cream, nude. I’m hoping because I’m dark it doesn’t look white. Obviously I don’t want to offend anybody, it’s just the best formal dress I’ve ever seen that I like.”

She continued: “In person it looks tan-nude, but let me know what you guys think.”

After posting, her TikTok was viewed over one million times, with many people leaving comments saying that the dress glaringly came across as too white and shouldn’t be worn to a wedding.

“Hard no. Gorgeous dress though,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “NOT for a wedding. But definitely so gorrrrg for another event!!!”

Some comments questioned how this dress was ever selected for a wedding, although Bella replied in the comments that “there is no limit on colour, skin, etc” for the Indian weddings she is used to attending and has never had to deal with requirements for the event.

“HOW is this a question like actually,” one person questioned in the comments.

“How is this even a question ... it looks like a wedding dress,” another commenter agreed.

This isn’t the first time a woman has sparked a debate over a wedding guest outfit.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, one woman asked if she was in the wrong for wearing a dress which she described as gold in quotation marks but that she thought was “more bronze/orange”.

She then gave context about the situation, noting that her best friend Dan was getting married to a woman, Lauren, who has “always disliked” her. The Reddit user then claimed that she hasn’t been able to hang out with her friend alone in the last three years, due to his relationship.

“Despite me being happily married, she’s always kept me at arm’s length,” she wrote about his friend’s partner. “Dan has spoken to her multiple times, and after she’ll back off for a bit, before reverting to complaining about him being friends with a girl again.”

She then explained that she was originally in the “groom’s party” for her friend’s wedding. However, the bride took issue with the idea, prompting the woman to agree to just attend the wedding as a guest.

According to the Reddit poster, the dress code was a “warm tone garden party”, where guests “were encouraged to wear earthy warm colours”.

“I picked out a bronze / orange dress that I thought fit this perfectly and the style even matched some examples they gave, in short, I thought I had nailed it,” she explained.

She then shared that while the wedding was “great,” the bride took an issue with the seemingly bronze and orange dress at the reception, prompting the wedding guest to leave.