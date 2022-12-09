Drew Barrymore reveals why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Drew Barrymore has explained why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents each year.

The Charlie’s Angels star and host of The Drew Barrymore Show revealed that she takes her children on holiday every year instead of buying them gifts.

"I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents,” she said in an interview.

The 47-year-old actor explained: “I say [to my children], ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you.”

“I’d rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something,” she added. “I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory.”

But the actor revealed that she does buy gifts for her children on other occasions.

“They get plenty of things throughout the year so I’m not like some weird, strict, cold mom who’s like, ‘You don’t get any gifts!’” she told ET Online .

Barrymore has two daughters – Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10 – who she shares with her ex husband, Will Kopelman.

The host also opened up about beginning to date again, after she and Kopelman divorced in 2016.

Drew Barrymore prefers to give her children ‘memories’ over Christmas gifts (Getty Images)

“I kind of shuttered down for a while,” she said. “I take breaks and then I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m ready to try this again.’”

She continued: “As I’m getting older, behaviour is sort of everything to me. It’s like my North Star. When somebody’s like, ‘He’s so hot.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, but does he behave well? ‘Cause that will make him 10 times hotter or not.’”

Last month, Barrymore suggested that she hasn’t had an intimate relationship since 2016.

Writing on her personal blog, she said that she became “cautious” of romantic relationships after separating from Kopelman.

She wrote that sex and intimacy are “very different” now compared to her younger self.

“Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship,” she explained.