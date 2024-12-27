Dua Lipa ‘engaged’ to Callum Turner in a romantic Christmas proposal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly engaged after the singer made a festive Instagram post wearing what appears to be an engagement ring.

The “Levitating” singer, 29, and Fantastic Beasts actor, 34, who have been dating for over a year, are rumoured to have gotten engaged over Christmas after the musician posted a picture of herself wearing red reindeer antlers with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger.

In her latest Instagram post, Lipa beamed as she posed for a selfie in the back of a car with Turner. In another picture was a stack of jewellery boxes from Tiffany and Co.

Eagle-eyed fans have been questioning the possible engagement, with one fan writing underneath the post: “THE RING” as another asked, “Are you engaged?!”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lipa and Turner for comment.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in January when they both attended a Masters of the Air party in London after Turner starred in the Apple TV+ series.

Prior to going public with her relationship, Lipa revealed during the promotion of her album Radical Optimism that she had to find her confidence again after previous relationships hadn’t worked out.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “In terms of relationships, I needed to get to this place in order to find what I really needed. You have to be in the act of forgiveness and growing and learning, and being okay with the past in order to move on with what’s to come next.”

“I think with every relationship, with every experience you learn about yourself, you learn about things that are hurtful to you, what you expect, what you should be ready to give as well.”

The couple went public as the year went on, and were spotted hand-in-hand enjoying the music at Glastonbury festival after the singer headlined the Pyramid Stage.

The “Break My Heart” singer was previously linked to French director Romain Gavras. The former couple made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, but reportedly called their relationship off that December.

The three-time Grammy winner previously dated model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. They were in a relationship for just over two years before they split in late 2021.

The rumoured engagement follows a successful year in the spotlight for Lipa, after she delivered a world tour for her Radical Optimism album, received two Grammy nominations and gave a four-star performance at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Elton John.