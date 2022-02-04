Dua Lipa is turning the tables on Stephen Colbert.

During an appearance on Thursday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the singer posed a question to the talk show host about his faith.

“I think something your viewers really connect with in your comedy and your hosting skills, especially in the past few years, is how open and honest and authentic you are about the role your faith plays in your life,” Lipa told Colbert. “I was wondering, does your faith and your comedy ever overlap, and does one ever win out?”

In classic Colbert fashion, he began his answer with a light-hearted joke, that being mortals our faith will win out in the end. “But I certainly hope when I get to heaven, Jesus has a sense of humour,” he said.

The comedian, who is Catholic, believes that his religion is always connected to the ideas of love and sacrifice. He shared with the 26-year-old pop star a movie he recently enjoyed, the 2021 film Belfast, and how it relates to his life as an Irish-American. “It’s such an Irish movie, and I think this is also a Catholic thing, because it’s funny and it’s sad and it’s funny about being sad,” he said.

However, Colbert finds that sadness is not a defeat if you can find a way to laugh about it. “If there’s some relationship between my faith and my comedy, it’s that no matter what happens, you are never defeated,” he said, “You must understand and see this in the light of eternity and find some to love and laugh with each other.”

Fans were warmed by the honest exchange between Lipa and Colbert, and took to Twitter to share their praise for the Late Show host. “This was a wonderful interview,” tweeted a user. “I was so initially surprised at the depth and articulate nature of Dua Lipa, but she asked a deep question and from the genius of Stephen Colbert, got a gem. He is a gem!”

“I can’t say enough about this two-minute clip,” said another Twitter user. “Incredible that someone so thoughtful is a daily gift of comedy. I’ve always admired Stephen Colbert so much and knew plenty about him, but this response here just blew me away.”

In November, the Levitating singer announced the launch of Service95 , a lifestyle platform that encompasses a weekly newsletter, website and podcast. The podcast, "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," will officially kick off 11 February, with new episodes airing every week.

During her Late Show appearance, Dua Lipa shared the inspiration behind this new venture. “Since I was really young, I’ve been really organized and a little crazy in that sense,” she said. Throughout her life, she’s kept lists of everything, whether it’s restaurants, movies, books, or hotels. These recommendation lists became the inspiration behind Service95, as a way for the singer to share her thoughts with the rest of the world. “I also thought we can have lots of different thoughts, perspectives, stories, articles that are really interesting in a way that maybe you wouldn’t find as easily,” she said. Lipa also wanted to make activism accessible to others through Service95: “I want to help give people the tools to be able to learn things in maybe a different way.”