Evicted Dunkin’ Donuts employee given home by loyal customer

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee who was evicted from her home in Mount Healthy, Ohio, was reportedly surprised by a loyal customer with a fully furnished house.

Ebony Johnson, the Dunkin’ Donuts employee, had been evicted along with her three children last month, and a loyal customer noticed she was missing from work.

Suzanne Burke told WCPO she had been going to the Dunkin’ Donuts in Mount Healthy “every morning” for the past three years and became close with Ms Johnson.

Ms Burke, the customer, asked the Dunkin’ Donuts store about her friend and decided to see if she could help by approaching local organisations.

“I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids,” Ms Burke said. “I wanted to make sure that they had stable housing, so that she could continue to provide the excellent service she does at Dunkin’.”

A new home was eventually found for Ms Johnson and Ms Burke reportedly asked Jo Potvin of Design to Market to furnish a house with recycled items.

That was provided by New Life Furniture Bank, an organisation that recycles household furniture and items, and makes them available to those in need.

“I’m just so thankful we’re back in our home,”Ms Johnson said. “The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, ‘Could I be at home before Christmas?’”