A police officer is going viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne Johnson, otherwise known as The Rock.

The comparisons between the 49-year-old Jumanji star and Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields from Alabama first began earlier this month after the official Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page uploaded a photo of the officer.

In the photo, Fields, who is also bald like the Hollywood star, can be seen smiling as he leans against a police van.

The picture, which has since been liked more than 1,800 times, prompted hundreds of comments from Facebook users shocked by the resemblance between the two men.

“Why is The Rock in this photo? Just wondering,” one person asked the sheriff’s office, while another said: “Umm is that The Rock?”

The doppelgänger also prompted someone else to joke: “Dwayne The Cop Johnson”.

The police officer’s similarities to Johnson then made their way to TikTok, where one user, a woman named Chandler who goes by the username @chandlerelyse_, urged people to look at the photo.

“I really don’t think y’all are ready for this because this is insane. Look at him. You can not tell me that is not Mr Dwayne,” Chandler joked as she showed the photo of Fields in the video, which has been viewed more than 1.6m times. “Dwayne The Rock Johnson. It’s him.”

On 26 August, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the similarities in another Facebook post, where the department revealed that one of its officers had run into a Walmart employee who asked to take a photo with the actor’s lookalike.

“This gentleman recently ran into Sgt Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like ‘The Rock,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Sgt Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

In the photo, Fields, who appears nearly identical to the actor, poses next to a smiling Walmart employee, with the second photo again prompting shocked reactions in the comments.

As for Fields’ response to his viral fame, he toldWVTM13 reporter Rick Karle that he’s been “having fun with it”.

However, the 37-year-old, who has been with the department for 17 years, also acknowledged that there are a few key differences between himself and the actor, continuing: “I’m a bit of a cross between The Rock and Vin Diesel. Remember, The Rock is 6ft 4in and 260lbs, and I’m only 6ft 2in and 230lbs.

“There is a big difference between the two of us.”