Dylan Mulvaney apologises for ‘talking over’ Laverne Cox at Grammys

Transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney has apologised for “talking over” Laverne Cox after introducing herself to the actress on the Grammys red carpet.

On Sunday 5 February, Mulvaney, who shares daily insights into her transitioning journey with her 10 million followers on TikTok, approached the Orange Is The New Black star on the Grammys red carpet after telling her followers that the trans actress was “on [her] vision board this year”.

“I’m about to walk up to Laverne Cox. We’re at the Grammys. She’s on my vision board this year,” Mulvaney began the video, before filming herself standing with Cox on the red carpet.

In the clip, Mulvaney then told Cox about the vision board, to which the actress responded: “I was on your 2023 vision board. That’s lovely.”

Cox then proceeded to share some advice with the TikToker: “It’s insane that you’re documenting so much of your life. Make sure you keep things for yourself. Everything cannot be for the public. They love it, but everything cannot be for them.”

As she shared the advice, Mulvaney interrupted to note that she just underwent FFS [facial feminisation surgery] at which point Cox pointed out that she “knows”.

“I know, girl, we know. It’s all over TikTok,” Cox continued.

In the video, which has been viewed more than five million times, Cox then shared a message to Mulvaney’s followers and fans. She expressed her gratitude to those who were supporting the TikTok star.

“I want to say to everyone who is supporting her, thank you. I think it’s really important that we have support from people and love from folks and I see all the love that you give her and it’s so important,” Cox said. “It’s not just important for her, it’s important for all the trans people out there who maybe aren’t getting that.”

Mulvaney then added her own message: “Please give that love that you give to us to every trans person,” to which Cox added: “Absolutely.”

The exchange sparked an outpouring of support and joy on TikTok, where many of Mulvaney’s fans celebrated the interaction.

Others criticised Mulvaney’s behaviour during her conversation and accused the TikToker of “speaking over” Cox.

“Stop speaking over her. I understand you’re excited but let her speak,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “I love this but please don’t interrupt Laverne Cox when she’s speaking.”

“Maybe if she’s your idol don’t keep interrupting her,” someone else wrote.

The comments prompted a response from Mulvaney,who shared a follow-up video on Tuesday. She addressed her conversation with Cox and apologised for interrupting the actress.

Mulvaney began by noting that she got to meet her “role model” and that the pair had a “lovely private conversation” before she asked Cox whether she would mind making a video. The actress reportedly said “of course”.

Mulvaney then acknowledged that she’d talked over Cox and said she’d been nervous.

“You know when you get really nervous? For me, when I get nervous I just, like, can’t stop talking,” Mulvaney said. “I’m just, like, word vomit. Well, I totally disrupted her and I feel terrible and I really apologise for that because I watched it back and here you’ve got me, who’s been doing this for less than a year, and then you’ve got the most evolved, amazing trans woman on the planet speaking her truth and I’m talking over her. And so I apologise for that.”

Mulvaney then told her followers that another thing on her 2023 vision board was to be a “better listener, especially on trans topics” before noting that she is a “work in progress”.

As for the advice Cox gave her, Mulvaney said she appreciated the actress’s suggestion that she keep some things for herself.

The TikToker then pointed out that Cox shared the video of the pair talking on her social media platforms and that it felt like a “really lovely moment” before calling out those who have “pitted” the two women against each other.

On Instagram, where Cox shared Mulvaney’s TikTok, she captioned the video: “Loved this moment of trans magic at the Grammys.”

As Mulvaney concluded her reflection on the encounter, she revealed that she has since invited Cox for coffee.

Mulvaney’s video was met with renewed support from her followers, with many assuring the TikToker that she did nothing wrong.

“Dylan you are beautiful and it is okay to be excited to meet someone you value and respect,” one fan wrote, while another said: “You are so gracious and classy to even post this. You were lovely with Laverne and obviously just excited to meet her! You’re beautiful inside and out.”

“I’m always in awe of you Dylan,” someone else wrote. “I love that you’re absolutely real and admit wrong-doings. I love you so much, you deserve all these amazing moments.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Mulvaney for comment.