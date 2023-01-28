Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals ‘new face’ after feminisation surgery

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has shared her ‘new face’ following facial feminisation surgery, by recreating famous viral videos.

The 26-year-old announced a brief social media break before Christmas, while she ‘healed’ from the treatment.

The montage sees Mulvaney channel Swan Lake, Audrey Hepburn, and Karlie Kloss’ ‘look camp right in the eye’ photo from the Met Gala.

“Oh my gosh hi, I missed you!” she says in the video, sporting soft facial features and bold makeup. “You know I have a flair for the dramatics. It’s so good, right?”

