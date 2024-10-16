Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Dylan Sprouse arrived at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 pink carpet to support his wife Barbara Palvin, with two cardboard cutouts of their pets in hand.

Ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which aired on Prime Video on October 15, the former Disney Channel star brought a piece of home with him as his wife prepared for the runway. Sprouse, 32, posed for the cameras in an all-black suit with one cutout of his and Palvin’s French bulldog, as well as one of their cat.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum said he thought the furry faces would make her smile. “I’m not really good at arts and crafts, but I did print some signs of our children,” Sprouse confessed to Olivia Culpo outside the star-studded affair in Brooklyn, New York.

“I figured it would make her smile,” he added. “It’s gotta be nerve-racking up there in your underwear and stuff.”

While the Beautiful Wedding star believed his craftsmanship was “shoddily done,” he explained that his intention was simply to make his partner happy. Sprouse also assumed Palvin would cry upon seeing their animals’ faces in the crowd, because she tends to be “sappy” about them.

open image in gallery Dylan Sprouse supported wife Barbara Palvin at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ( Getty Images )

Unfortunately, Sprouse’s sweet gesture wasn’t much of a surprise to Palvin, who admitted before the show she knew he was coming with “signs.”

“He cut out a picture of our dog and our cat because I’ve been saying how much I miss them,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And he’s just going to have them… if they let him bring it in!”

open image in gallery The former Disney Channel star brought cardboard cutouts of their pets’ faces ( Getty Images for Victoria's Secrect )

Sprouse and Palvin tied the knot in Hungary in July 2023 after five years of dating. Soon after their first interaction in 2017, Sprouse sent a DM to Palvin on Instagram, offering his number and suggesting they hangout in New York.

As a proud husband, Sprouse candidly admitted he couldn’t care less about any other model on the Victoria’s Secret runway. When asked who else he was excited to see strut through the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard, Sprouse said: “Only interested in seeing my wife. I love you baby!”

open image in gallery Jasmine Tookes (far left), Paloma Elsesser (left), Barbara Palvin (right), and Ashley Graham (far right) backstage ( Getty Images for Victoria’s Secrect )

The fashion show marked the lingerie conglomerate’s first live runway event since 2018. Palvin was among several other known Victoria’s Secret “angels” to return to the catwalk on Tuesday night; Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, and Adriana Lima all joined the 31-year-old Hungarian model after the fashion show’s six-year hiatus.

In addition to the brand’s “angels,” newcomers Alex Consani, Lila Moss, Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, and Valentina Sampaio stormed the catwalk as pioneers of this new inclusive era of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.