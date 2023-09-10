Maisie Smith reveals she left Morocco two days before earthquake

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maisie Smith has revealed that she was in Morocco two days before the country was hit by a major earthquake on Friday night.

At least 820 people have been killed and 672 injured, while 205 are said to be seriously hurt.

The tremors were in the High Atlas mountains, with the epicentre said to be in the Ighil area, about 40 miles (70km) south of Marrakech.

Videos have since been published on social media showing several buildings being reduced to rubble, while parts of the famous red walls in Marrakech have been damaged.

Now, Smith, 22, has offered her condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

“I can’t believe it,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram alongside a photo of herself strolling through the Medina in Marrakech.

“We only just flew back from this beautiful country just two days ago.

“My thoughts are with all the victims and the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.”

Smith had previously been updating fans about her trip on Instagram, posting photos of herself out and about in Marrakech.

Many residents in Marrakech have said they spent the night outside their homes in fear that a second quake might strike the region.

The earthquake was the strongest to hit the north African nation in more than a century.

It struck just after 11pm on Friday and has impacted the entire region, with tremors being felt thousands of miles away in Portugal and Algeria.

Smith was awarded runner-up in Strictly Come Dancing when she appeared on the show in 2020.

The actor joined EastEnders when she was just six years old, leaving briefly in 2014, before returning in 2016. She quit for good in 2022, but has since spoken about making a comeback.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: “You never leave EastEnders. I’ve got a family on there that will be there for the next 50 years. I’ll always have a place there.”