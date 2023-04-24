Max George publicly ‘proposes’ to girlfriend Maisie Smith

Maisie Smith was left stunned when her boyfriend Max George “proposed” during Sunday’s episode of The Chase Celebrity Special.

The pair surprised host Bradley Walsh by revealing their relationship and he went on to ask them: “So when is the big day?”

“It’s funny you mention it,” George replied, reaching into his pocket as if to pull a ring out.

His joke saw girlfriend Maisie break out into a fit of giggles as she watched on with fellow contestants.

It emerged the couple were dating last year, and it’s said they became close on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, having both starred on the show in 2020.

