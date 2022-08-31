Hosting friends and family within your home is no small feat. Whether it’s an overnight stay or just a dinner party with your nearest and dearest, it can feel a particularly large undertaking.

As such, it’s important to make sure your home is equipped with the essentials you need to make it as seamless as possible. Think dinnerware sets that will complement any tablescape plans or bedding sets you can pull out without any notice.

If you're unsure where to look, eBay is on hand to help. You don't need us to tell you that the retailer has long since been a mecca for pocket-friendly homeware buys. But thanks to the latest launch of its essential range – a collection of quality and stylish accessories – it's never been better.

For the uninitiated, the Essentials range on eBay offers quality and stylish essential homeware. As such, it's a great destination to know for ensuring you're prepared for entertaining.

From practical considerations about tablescaping, or curating an atmosphere your guests are going to love, it’s time to make sure you’re the host with the most, every single time.

Dining room

Dinner parties require a well-thought-out space. Enter tablescaping – i.e. the art of setting the table. You may wish to consider colour schemes but also invest in key accessories that will enhance the look. Reach for pillar candles (£9.49, Ebay.co.uk) to add ambience, rattan placemats (from £12.99, Ebay.co.uk) for a touch of Scandi-chic, and a rustic-looking vase (from £14.95, Ebay.co.uk) for your flower arrangements.

While you may love the idea of mixing and matching crockery, plain bowls and plates are essential when hosting. Opt for this 18-piece dining set (£22.95, Ebay.co.uk) alongside a stainless steel cutlery set (from £4.99, Ebay.co.uk). Both of which are happily affordable yet will still look considered among your tablescaping accessories.

Similarly as important is having plenty of glasses in your drinks cabinet – from six champagne flutes (£13.99, Ebay.co.uk) to six tumblers (£6.99, Ebay.co.uk), there’s plenty to choose from thanks to essentials on eBay.

Living room

Adding different textures to your living room can make the space feel more welcoming – essential for ensuring your guests feel at home. Unsure where to begin? Consider colourful woven cushion covers (£7.95, Ebay.co.uk) paired with velvet designs (£14.95, Ebay.co.uk), as well as bouclé pillows (from £18.00, Ebay.co.uk) for extra softness.

eBay’s collection of rugs also provides you with the chance to add an extra dimension to your living space. With the option of soft shaggy rugs (from £16.95, Ebay.co.uk) or jute designs (from £49.95, Ebay.co.uk) there is plenty to choose from depending on your current interiors.

Guest bedroom

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Whether you’ve had your guests booked in for months, or perhaps occasionally get a last-minute visit, you’ll want to make sure your four walls are a serene space for them to stay.

Bedding is naturally a great starting point. Neutral-coloured duvet cover sets (from £22.09, Ebay.co.uk) are ideal for creating a pared-back look, while for something bolder, it’s got to be a tropical palm print set (from £15.29, Ebay.co.uk). If you’re looking to add an extra layer of cosiness, a fleece throw (£7.99, Ebay.co.uk) is a must-have for your guest bedroom.

Similarly, to make sure you’re the host with the most, you’ll want to have plenty of luxury towels (from £2.20, Ebay.co.uk), so no one is left without.

