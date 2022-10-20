Ed Sheeran reveals why he performed at Robert Kraft’s wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ed Sheeran has revealed why he performed at Robert Kraft’s wedding, and the song he sang for the bride and groom’s first dance.

The 31-year-old singer opened up about his rare wedding performance while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. During the conversation, he revealed that he sang “Perfect” at Kraft and his wife Dana Blumberg’s wedding reception on 14 October, which he revealed marked the first time he’d performed the song for a couple’s first dance.

“Well, it was mad ‘cause it was ‘Perfect,’ and ‘Perfect’ [is] the one that everyone always wants for their first dance, but I’ve never done it before,” Sheeran explained. “That was my first time doing it. So I’m sort of looking at them dancing and I’m like: ‘Oh, this is the first time I’ve actually done this for a first dance.’”

He emphasised how “mad” this was, explaining that he imagines fans “assume” he has sung “Perfect” “lots of times” at weddings.

The “Shape of You” singer went on to explain that, while he doesn’t typically perform at weddings, he was able to at Kraft’s ceremony because of the day of the week the couple held the nuptials.

“I don’t really play a lot of weddings,” Sheeran said. “I’m always either playing a gig on a Saturday or I’m with my family on a Saturday, but his was on a Friday night and here we are.”

Sheeran then reflected on his previous experiences performing at weddings, with podcast host Ryan Sampson asking him about the “craziest things” he’s been offered to perform at someone’s nuptials.

“You name it. You know, a big fee and a plane to take you there and blah, blah, blah,” he responded. “It’s not what I want to do.”

As for why the “Shivers” singer made an exception for Kraft, Sheeran referenced his “relationship” with the New England Patriots owner.

“I mean, he was my first stadium that I played at in the US, ever,” he said, referring to the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, which is owned by Kraft. “I’ve always had a lovely relationship with him, he’s super sweet.”

Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 48, got engaged in March, with People reporting that their engagement was announced by Tommy Hilfiger during the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event.

Last week, Page Six shared photos of Kraft and Blumberg’s surprise wedding, which took place at the Hall des Lumières in New York City. The pair invited more than 250 guests, with the guest list including Tom Brady, Jon Bon Jovi, and Elton John.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Morning Mash Up, host Stanley T Evans said he heard that Sheeran sang “Candle in the Wind” with John at the wedding. However, Sheeran didn’t confirm whether the alleged performance happened or not.