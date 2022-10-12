Ed Sheeran gifts Sam Smith 6ft marble penis that will be dropped into house by crane

Sam Smith has revealed Ed Sheeran has gifted him a six-foot-tall marble penis that will need to be dropped into his house by a crane.

The pop star also explained what they plan to do with the two-tonne gift and said the first person Sheeran gifted something similar to was Elton John.

“I thought it was a joke, it’s a 6ft 2in marble penis that is two tonnes, I’m going to have to get it craned into my house,” Smith said.

“I want to turn it into a fountain.”

