Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi’s ex-fiancé, Dara Huang, has opened up about co-parenting with him and his wife, Princess Beatrice.

Huang, 41, spoke candidly about raising her seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK. The designer and Mozzi welcomed their child, who’s nicknamed Wolfie, in 2016, two years before calling off their engagement. Mozzi started dating Beatrice in 2018, and they tied the knot in 2020.

During her conversation with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Huang praised her close relationship with Mozzi and Beatrice, noting that they all care for Wolfie together.

“Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: ‘‘The more, the merrier,’” she said. “I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy.”

She expressed that her son’s happiness is one of the most important things to her, even as his parents are separated.

“It’s all about your point of view,” Huang added. “I don’t understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn’t make any sense. It’s about creating a happy home and lifestyle.”

Throughout the last year, Huang had made rare comments about raising her child with Mozzi. In May 2023, she shared a “day in her life” video on Instagram, which included a clip of her bringing Wolfie to school. When a viewer in the comments asked who picks Wolfie up from school, Huang responded by describing her and her ex’s routine.

“As a co-parent, there is always a rotation of responsibilities. Sometimes I bring him to school, other times I pick him up,” she said.

In a video shared to Instagram earlier that month, she also discussed her son’s relationship with his stepsister, as Mozzi and Beatrice share a two-year-old daughter, Sienna. “Wolfie loves his little sister,” Huang said, as she answered a series of questions from her followers. “And they are so cute together.”

Over the years, Wolfie has appeared at various royal family events. In December, he attended Princess Kate’s carol service at Westminster Abbey with Beatrice and Mozzi, as the seven-year-old was photographed holding his stepmother’s hand.

Wolfie made a second public appearance with the royal family for a Christmas church service in December 2022. During the annual walk to the Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Wolfie was seen holding his father’s hand and walking between him and Beatrice.

In October 2021, Beatrice and Mozzi announced the arrival of their first child together - daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” they shared in a social media statement at the time, adding that she was born on 18 September. “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

Mozzi also shared the same photograph on Instagram at the time, along with a sweet caption: “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie,” he continued. “These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying… that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”