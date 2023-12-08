Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was a family affair for Princess Beatrice at the Princess of Wales’ third annual Christmas concert.

The 35-year-old royal attended Princess Kate’s carol service at Westminster Abbey with her husband, Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi, and her seven-year-old stepson, Christopher Woolf. As they made their way inside Westminster Abbey, Beatrice was pictured holding hands with her stepson.

Beatrice, who also shares two-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth with Mozzi, could be seen wearing a tartan Beulah London Ahana long-sleeve dress and a pair of blue velvet heeled ankle boots from Zara. Her property developer husband was dressed sharply in a navy suit, while Christopher - affectionately known as “Wolfie” - attended the Christmas concert in a dapper beige suit jacket with green trim and navy blue trousers.

Princess Kate’s annual Together At Christmas event reflects on the 41-year-old royal’s Shaping Us campaign, which launched in January. The initiative aims to highlight and promote the significance of the formative years of a child’s life. The Christmas celebration was billed as a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children, and families in communities across the UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five - were also in attendance for their mother’s Christmas concert. Unsurprisingly, the youngest royal continued his famous antics when he attempted to blow out his sister’s candle, though Charlotte couldn’t help but laugh.

Nearly one year ago, Wolfie made his second public appearance with the royal family for a Christmas church service. During the annual walk to the Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Wolfie was seen holding his father’s hand and walking between him and Beatrice. His first appearance with the royal family took place during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022.

Princess Beatrice and the 40-year-old entrepreneur were married at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park in July 2020. He previously welcomed son Wolfie with American architect Dara Huang. In October 2021, the royal couple announced the arrival of their first child together - daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” they shared in a social media statement at the time, adding that she was born on 18 September. “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

Mozzi also shared the same photograph on Instagram at the time, along with the caption: “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie,” he continued. “These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying… that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”

He added: “A massive thank you to the midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.”

To celebrate their daughter’s second birthday, Beatrice’s husband took to Instagram to share a photo of the toddler with her back facing the camera, wearing a floral dress and a giant sombrero. “Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day,” Mozzi captioned the photo.