Princess Beatrice now has a two-year-old daughter.

On Monday 18 September, the royal’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who goes by the nickname Edo, took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter Sienna Elizabeth’s second birthday. The photo features the toddler looking with her back facing the camera, wearing a floral dress and a giant sombrero.

"Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day," her father captioned the photo.

Sienna was born on 18 September 2021, more than one year after her parents got married in a ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in July 2020, less than a year after becoming engaged in September 2019.

Her name also has ties to the royal family, according to a family friend of the couple. “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the duchess {Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares,” they told Hello! Magazine.

And, in keeping with tradition, the newborn’s middle name is Elizabeth, a nod to her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Sienna is Princess Beatrice’s first child with Mozzi.

Mozzi already has a four-year-old son named Wolfie from a previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

In an announcement previously shared to Twitter, Beatrice posted a picture of Sienna’s footprints, writing: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

Mozzi shared the same photograph on Instagram with the caption: “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying ...that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”

He added: “A massive thank you to the midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.”

In 2019, Mozzi’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, revealed that all of his son’s future children will receive the title “nobile donna”.

Mozzi, whose official title is Count, comes from a family that was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic in 1946.

Sienna is currently 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, just behind her mother.

The toddler’s birthday celebration comes after the announcement of another expansion to their family as Mozzi announced earlier this month that his younger brother, Alby, is engaged.

“So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!” he captioned a snap of his brother and future sister-in-law on Instagram.