Six egg brands recalled over salmonella contamination

Six different brands of eggs have been recalled in Canada due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled Golden Valley, Compliments, Foremost, IGA, No Name, and Western Family eggs on Saturday (January 18). The recall applies to different packages and sizes of eggs.

Only specific lot numbers of the eggs have been affected. A list of lot numbers is available on the CFIA website.

The agency warned that people should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products. Recalled eggs that are part of the lots that are potentially contaminated with salmonella should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA website reads.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that’s found in the intestines of animals and humans and can cause food poisoning. The highest-risk foods tend to be animal products, such as raw meat, unpasteurized milk, undercooked poultry, and eggs, but salmonella can also contaminate fruit and vegetables through fertilizer used on crops.

The six affected brands are Golden Valley, Compliments, Foremost, IGA, No Name, and Western Family eggs ( Getty Images )

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, vomiting, nausea, chills, headache, and bloody stool. Most people recover from the illness on their own within a few days, but they are encouraged to see a doctor if it lasts more than a few days, becomes associated with a high fever, or the person begins to show signs of dehydration.

In the U.S. last month, the Food and Drug Administration upgraded the alert level of Costco’s egg recall over fears of salmonella.

The FDA revealed in December 2024 that the recall was “Class I,” meaning this is a “situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

This is the most serious risk level that an FDA recall can be, with the classification change coming one month after 10,800 retail units of organic eggs were recalled from Costcos across the southern United States.

The 24-count cartons with the Kirkland Signature branding were recalled by Handsome Brook Farms in New York because they had “the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.”

The cartons included in Handsome Brook Farms’s recall were sold at 25 Costco stores located in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning on November 22, 2024. Units with Julian code 327 and a “use by” date of January 5, 2025, are included under the recall.

The FDA said in the press statement that the recall was launched after officials at Handsome Brook determined that eggs not meant for delivery to markets had accidentally been packaged and distributed to retailers.

No known illnesses have been connected to the affected products. Similar to the current recall in Canada, consumers who are in possession of one of the affected cartons should return the eggs to their local Costco store to receive a full refund, or dispose of the eggs.