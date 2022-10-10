As one of only a handful of female motoring journalists, Erin specialises in engaging a female consumer audience, and strives to give “female motorists the media representation they so badly need when choosing their next car.”

But you don’t get to be Motoring Editorial Director at some of the UK’s most major publications without knowing a thing or two about car maintenance. Erin also has some excellent practical, take-away advice for anyone about to embark on a long journey.

Erin’s Tool Kit Tips

Check fluids: Make sure you have ample washer and coolant, especially in winter driving conditions when you’ll be needing that windscreen washer regularly. Entertainment for the kids: You don’t always need screens to keep them happy. An audiobook can go a long way – they’re available for all ages – and you can’t go wrong with a pack of playing cards. Fill up/charge fully: Don’t forget to fill up before you leave to avoid having to visit expensive motorway services. Same goes for electric cars – always leave on a full charge overnight on an off-peak tariff so you’re not recharging at the most expensive points.

(Kwik Fit)

With over 600 centres UK-wide, Kwik Fit are committed to helping keep your car running smoothly all year round. If you think your vehicle might need a little extra TLC, pop into your local Kwik Fit for their free vehicle safety check. Click here to find out more