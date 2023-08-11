Elsa Pataky reassures Chris Hemsworth that turning 40 ‘is gonna be ok’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Elsa Pataky has amusingly attempted to lift Chris Hemsworth’s spirits about entering his 40s.

The Spanish model took to Instagram to settle her husband’s uneasiness about entering the new stage of his life with a bit of banter. On 11 August, the Australian actor posted a string of selfies of him digging into the two birthday cakes in front of him.

His caption read: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong! I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night.”

In a single photo posted to Pataky’s page, the couple could be seen side-by-side with Hemsworth covering his mouth as if he was in shock. “That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love. But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok,” she wrote. “I’ll be here for you to hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday.”

The Fast Five star celebrated her own big milestone last month. While Pataky approached her husband of 13 years with a witty birthday wish, Hemsworth chose to send her a warm message from the heart on her 40th birthday.

Next to footage of Pataky blowing out her candles, Hemsworth wrote: “Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more.”

Pataky and Hemsworth were first introduced in 2010 and married by December of that year, just three months after making their relationship offical. They tied the knot over the holidays in Australia. Now, the pair share their daughter India, 11, and twin nine-year-old sons Sasha and Tristan.

The Thor actor, like many others, has taken a step back from work to join the SAG-AFTRA protests. “These are challenging times for so many in our industry and I stand in solidarity with my fellow actors in #SAGAftra who are striking for a better future,” he stated in his 19 July Instagram post.