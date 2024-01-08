Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Golden Globes viewers are praising Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as couple goals after their sweet red carpet appearance.

On Sunday 7 January, the pair posed on the red carpet ahead of the 81st Golden Globes. For the occasion, Blunt, 40, opted for a gold gown designed by Alexander McQueen’s former creative director Sarah Burton, before she stepped down from the fashion house. The dress featured a golden bodice and a white sheer tulle skirt. Blunt paired the gown with a glittering diamond necklace and a sleek updo. Meanwhile, Krasinski wore maroon suit pants, which he paired with a crimson tuxedo jacket and a black bowtie.

During the couple’s appearance on the red carpet, fans were overjoyed to see Krasinski stand slightly away from his wife to allow her room to pose and show off her gown.

In a red carpet video captured by Variety, Blunt can be seen posing solo for the cameras, before making her way to Krasinski. After posing for photos together, The Office star then bowed to his wife before moving slightly away so she could again capture the full attention of photographers.

On social media, the gesture was met with praise from viewers, with many applauding the couple’s apparent love and recognition of one another.

“Y’all see how he just moved to the side and let her be great and flourish, then posed as he was told? That’s a good man, Savannah. Love Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. They seem like a couple you’d want to go on a trip with and ACTUALLY have fun,” one person tweeted.

(Getty Images)

Another said: “He’s literally letting her bejeweled,” in reference to the Taylor Swift anthem.

“He is an amazing actor and I love how he always respects her celebrity and gives her space,” someone else wrote.

Others suggested that the celebrity duo adopted a theme from the Barbie movie, with some viewers claiming that Krasinski embraced being “just Ken”.

“SHE’S EVERYTHING. He’s just Ken!” one fan joked, while another said: “He really is just Ken.”

Blunt and Krasinski got married in 2010 and share two children.

You can follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the Golden Globes here.