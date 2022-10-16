Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I feel more comfortable in myself than I have in a long time’: Emma Corrin discusses gender identity

‘I don’t know where my gender exploration is going to go,’ actor says

Saman Javed
Sunday 16 October 2022 11:31
Comments
The Crown’s Emma Corrin thanks ‘compassionate’ Princess Diana in Golden Globes acceptance speech

Emma Corrin has said they feel “more comfortable” in themselves than they have in “a long time” since quietly coming out as non-binary in 2021.

The Lady Chatterley’s Lover actor said they feel “very, very lucky” that their parents had been supportive of the decision.

In a new interview with The Times, Corrin also opened up about how their first queer relationship had helped them understand why they had long felt at odds with their gender.

“I’ve been very, very lucky,” Corrin said of their supportive parents.

“I don’t know where my gender exploration is going to go and I don’t really want to think about it. I just know that I feel more comfortable in myself than I have in a long time.”

Recommended

Corrin came out as queer in April 2021, following a photoshoot with Pop Magazine. Sharing photographs on Instagram at the time, Corrin wrote: “Ur fave queer bride.”

The actor quietly updated their pronouns to they/them in June of last year. In July 2021, Corrin shared a photograph of themselves wearing a chest binder, and said they are embracing a “new” and “intimate” journey.

Corrin said people on set are “normally quite good” at respecting Corrin’s new pronouns.

“It’s half and half. People are normally quite good at it. But pronouns are a strange thing in themselves.”

“It’s a weird little bit of language that comes to mean so much, and really struggles to reflect anyone’s true feeling of self,” they said, adding that the correct use of pronouns matters less around people who know them well, because “it’s about feeling seen”.

Shortly after updating their pronouns, Corrin spoke of how their gender identity journey had “lots of twists and turns and change”.

Recommended

Speaking to The Times, Corrin said their first queer relationship had formed a pivotal part of that journey. The relationship felt “like being born a bit”, Corrin said.

“Opening my eyes to this whole other way of life that felt so right. And so beautiful. And in quite a terrifying way it called into question everything I’d been assuming about myself and about the way I loved people before and how I felt.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in