Emma Watson clarifies what being ‘self-partnered’ means to her

Emma Watson has candidly clarified her previous comments about being “self-partnered”.

In a new British Vogue cover story, published on 14 December, the 33-year-old opened up about her personal life in tandem with the misperceptions that arose from former remarks she made in an interview from 2019.

Speaking to the outlet four years ago, the Harry Potter lead confessed to being pleased with her single status. At the time, she was rumoured to be dating Leo Robinton after the duo was spotted embracing. However, her comments in the article proved she wasn’t in a relationship, but was dating around.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she said at the time. “I was like: ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered,” Watson proclaimed.

Now, in conversation with the outlet following a handful of relationships, the Little Women star detailed what she meant by the term “self-partnered”. Though she had mentioned being single, her idea of being “self-partnered” isn’t “necessarily about me celebrating being single”.

“Getting to the point when I was 30, I was realising: ‘Oh, maybe I’ve figured out some things about how to care for myself better – maybe quite well, actually.’ And taking pride in that,” Watson proclaimed.

That said, as much as she’s enjoyed spending time working on herself, she’s also realised the importance of having a strong group of supporters around her. In her opinion, the community she’s cultivated has only motivated and inspired her more.

The Hollywood regular noted: “Coming out of Covid, I really understood the importance of building community, having community and investing, very intentionally, time and energy into that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Watson discussed her passion for sustainability and her subsequent activism for eco-conscious fashion. The Paris-born actress was known to sport second-hand, repurposed styles for red carpet events and day-to-day events prior to an industry push for reviving archival looks.

But her dedication goes far beyond her personal fashion. Watson has sat on the Kering board of directors to chair the sustainability committee.

“We’re still in a place where 100 billion garments are made every year,” she pointed out. “The deadstock fabric and the burning of so many clothes that don’t make it to the consumer is obviously a massive, massive problem.”

Watson admitted she’s tried to use her influence as an actress to the best of her ability when it comes to her activism efforts. She knows her effect won’t be immediate, but the Beauty and the Beast voice continues to priortise her environmental goals despite push back she’s experienced.

“I would work with stylists and people would literally laugh at me – they thought this was some silly thing that I’d forget about,” Watson recalled. “I think I lost heart for a little while; I did feel so discouraged, if I’m being honest.”

“I kind of expected that the whole world would be different the next day and what I have come to learn is that change does take time,” she continued.