A green goblin-like attendee has stolen the show on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.

On Monday 15 January, the biggest names in television arrived on the red carpet outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ahead of the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

While the majority of the celebrity attendees arrived in gowns and jewels, one individual stood out due to her goblin-inspired look of green skin and matching green gown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Princess Poppy arrived on the red carpet covered head to toe in green body paint, goblin ears and a goblin nose, and various fake moles. Princess Poppy completed the look with a strapless green gown, green glittering jewels, and a wig of wispy white hair.

Her appearance on the red carpet was met with both surprise and amusement from viewers, with many wondering about the unique look.

“This low-key scared me,” one person tweeted alongside a video of Princess Poppy walking the red carpet behind Claire Danes.

Another person wrote: “I actually don’t want to know the backstory. I want to imagine this person just showed up - maybe as a plus one - and that all the producers are super pissed and trying to make sure this creature isn’t seen once the show starts.”

Others joked about the outfit, with one person suggesting they would also use the disguise as a way of meeting their favourite celebrities. “Me sneaking into the Emmys to find Tom Hiddleston,” one person tweeted.

The official Twitter account for RuPaul’s Drag Race confirmed its stars were in attendance at the Emmys with a tweet of the season 15 cast. “It’s giving Emmys Eleganza Extravaganza! Say hieeeee to some of our #DragRace season 15 family!” the account tweeted, alongside a photo of Princess Poppy and her costars.

“Only Princess Poppy could make a goblin look glam,” one person tweeted in response, while another said: “Princess Poppy showing up to the Emmys as a green goblin like please.”

You can find The Independent’s live coverage of the best-dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet here, and our live coverage of all the latest from the awards show here.