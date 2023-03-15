Eric Andre says he was ‘too scared’ to try ‘gnarly’ Ozempic

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Eric Andre has offered his thoughts on the controversial drug Ozempic, which has become infamous due to its popularity for enabling weight loss among celebrities.

In a new interview, the 39-year-old, who was rumoured to be dating supermodel Emily Ratajkowski last month, disclosed that he lost recently 40 pounds in weight.

He was then questioned about whether he had used Ozempic, an antidiabetic medication that has become more prolific as a weight-loss drug in the past year.

Typically Ozempic is taken as an injection to manage blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

‘“No Ozempic!” Andre told Rolling Stone, denying that his weight loss was assisted by the drug.

He continued: “But I considered peptides, which is the land between supplements and steroids, but I was too scared.”

“Ozempic just makes you skinny, but Ozempic f***s you up, man. That s*** is gnarly.”

He added that he would consider taking “steroids” instead, if necessary.

Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski were reportedly in a ‘situationship’ (Getty)

“Look, if Marvel was knocking down my door … which they never will. I could be the Black Jewish answer to Kumail Nanjiani,” he quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Andre was asked about headlines in the press that expressed shock at his newly revealed relationship with Emily Ratajkowski, with interviewer Marlow Stern pointing to one that read: “How could this happen?!”

The comedian and model were first spotted together in January, then appeared to confirm their rumoured relationship on Valentine’s Day as Andre shared a NSFW photograph of himself and the model in the nude.

On social media, critics and fans were shocked at the pairing.

In response, Andre described himself as “ugly”, but added that there was a perception that “attraction is only based on physical appearance”.

“‘How could this happen!’ No man. I’m ugly. I looked like Steve Urkel for the first 20 years of my life.

“I think people think attraction is only based on physical appearance, but beauty is only skin-deep.”

He pointed towards other comedians who are married to Hollywood stars, including Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, as well as John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, adding: “So you’d think comedy… works.”

In the Valentine’s Day photograph, Andre is shown reclining on a sofa while Ratajkowski’s reflection is seen in the mirror behind him. Both are nude.

The Eric Andre Show star said: “Emily popped up and took that picture. I was really in the moment: I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this’.

However, Ratajkowski hinted that the relationship had come to an end just days after the photograph was posted on Instagram.

In a TikTok video, the model suggested the end of a “situationship”, which is a romantic relationship that is casual or undefined.

Andre did not confirm if they had indeed broken up in the interview, which was published on Tuesday (14 March).