Sydney Sweeney’s one-piece swimsuit from Euphoria has a 500-person waitlist

The hit HBO drama series Euphoria is constantly raising the bar when it comes to fashion. From setting trends to selling out products, fans can’t get enough Euphoria looks.

Now it appears the show has done it again after Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie) was featured wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit on the latest episode, which has now completely sold out.

Sweeney wears the wrapped one piece throughout the majority of episode four, when she and her friends host a birthday party for Maddy, played by Alexa Demie. Following the episode, fans took to social media to ask about the swimsuit, with one person writing: “Do we know where Cassie’s swimsuit is from? #Euphoria.”

Since the episode aired on Sunday, the Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit from Frankies Bikinis has sold out in every size, with a representative for Frankies Bikinis telling Page Six that the sold-out style has “racked up a 500-person waitlist in the 24 hours after the episode aired, and will soon be restocked.”

This isn’t the first time that a fashion look featured on Euphoria has gone out of stock as a result of the show’s popularity. After the season two premiere last month, the Damien Black Mini Dress and Damien Gloves from AKNA, worn by Alexa Demie, both sold out. A large number of fans searched the internet for lookalikes, which led to the creation of a new cut-out dress trend.

Sydney Sweeney spoke with The Independent last month about her role as Cassie on Euphoria. The 24-year-old actor is proud of the work she’s done on Euphoria, although she believes critics didn’t take much notice of her performance last season. “I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria,” she told us. “I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

