How to achieve Euro Summer in a carry-on

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

There’s nothing worse than landing after a long flight, heading to baggage claim, waiting and watching as the last unclaimed battered bags loop endlessly, only to realize your luggage didn’t make the trip. Not the hottest start to “Euro Girl Summer,” is it?

With July’s brash heatwave and mid-summer restlessness well underway, the promise of jetting off to Europe is the last shred of hope for many city dwellers. Eager travelers look ahead to their August vacation plans, counting down the days as they imagine themselves lounging on the beach along the French Riveria and sitting by the sea for dinner. Yet, the fantasies are often met with pre-travel jitters, thoughts that something could go wrong on the journey there – one of the biggest being lost luggage.

Whether you’re vacationing on the Amalfi Coast or exploring cities in Spain, anywhere in Europe really, the threat of misplaced luggage is considerable. According to the European Travel Commission’s “European Tourism Trends & Prospect” report, tourism in the region rose by 7.2 percent in the first three months of 2024 from 120 million travelers in 2019. In June, the ETC predicted the summer of 2024 to garner record-breaking numbers in terms of international arrivals to the region, especially with Paris being the host city for the Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

Increased international travel, overbooked flights, and packed airports raise concerns for passengers with checked baggage. The 2024 SITA Baggage IT Insights report recorded a 10 per cent rise in mishandled bags in 2023. That same year, 77 per cent of mishandled bags were delayed, and 18 per cent were either damaged or tampered with. The reasons for delayed bags range from tagging errors to weight restrictions, but failure to load is the biggest culprit – and a terror to all travelers.

So, if the airline can’t promise your checked suitcase will touch down when you do, what’s the solution? Hope it doesn’t happen to you? No. Minimize the risk and pack only a carry-on bag. While there’s no guarantee that your bag will be safely secured in the overhead compartment above your seat, bringing a carry-on is still a better bet.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, “It’s Euro girl summer, how am I supposed to fit all my outfit options into one measly suitcase for a two-to-three-week trip?” Compromise, patience, and my proposed packing plan.

For the styling aficionados and over-packing addicts, here is a guide to fitting all your fashion needs into a carry-on for your European getaway. (Don’t worry, you’ll still have space to shop).

open image in gallery Italy’s Amalfi coast is too hilly to carry a huge suitcase so pack smart ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Four Bottoms

Each clothing item in your bag should serve more than one purpose. This doesn’t mean the garment can’t be unique, it just means you must be able to wear it more than once – something I know is difficult for those who take pride in their collection of one-off items.

My rule is you can pack no more than four bottoms (skirts, pants, shorts included). You can pack less than that and save the spot to add to another category of clothing like your tops or dresses or vice versa, but you really shouldn’t need more than four.

Of course, the selection will depend on your preference. However, you should pack a combination of casual and dressy, or pluck pieces that can be either. For example, white linen pants, the item on every “Euro Summer” coded wardrobe checklist, are actually worth bringing. You’re not “basic” if you wear them. Even in high temperatures, linen pants are the ideal beach bottoms – easy, breezy, and beautiful (cue the Covergirl ad). On the other hand, they’re full coverage. So, when the wind picks up at night as you’re sitting on the edge of the water, you’ll be thankful you packed long, breathable pants. Flip flops, pointed-toe silver slingbacks, or cork wedges, any shoe works with them, too.

Four Tops

Tops can be tricky, especially when you’re only packing four. The amount can seem a bit too bare between T-shirts, tank tops, blouses, vests, and button-ups to choose from. How do you narrow it down? Again, you find versatile options that can go from day to night, touching the piece up with accessory switches. However, the good thing is that tops are easy to pack and generally light. So, if you’re the person who sleeps in oversized T-shirts, you can bring one or two and not include them in your formal four.

A classic white tank top may be mundane but mod. Ribbed or smooth cotton, a tank top can be worn with a skirt, heels, and a chain necklace (the perfect Brat summer girl club attire). It can also be worn under a light linen blazer set for dinner or over a bathing suit top and jean shorts for the beach.

“Functional yet funky” is the motto I keep in mind when making my top selection. Is the top functional? Can I make it funky? Or is the top funky? And can I make it functional? Sheer or mesh tops work great as a basic and chic top option. My favorite find of the summer ahead of my 10-day Europe escapade was the Belle the Label Paris Top. The cream-colored fabric is embellished with a multi-tier petal neckline, a delicate and mature silhouette that will easily pair with long denim shorts or satin pants.

Four Bathing Suits

Unless you plan on wearing a new bathing suit every day, you only need to cycle through four. Of course, bathing suits can be easily balled up and thrown into a bag but that space can also be used for other intimates that aren’t waterproof. For my fellow clean freaks, if you bring a few packs of on-the-go detergent, you can wash your suits in the sink and let them dry in the sun (and live the European way of life).

open image in gallery When you’re in Paxos, Greece, you don’t need more than just a few outfits to get by ( Getty Images )

Three Dresses

Say it with me, “Morning, day, and night.” The dresses you pick should be suitable for all. A long white sun dress with a V-cut neckline, an elegant halter-neck slip, and a short ballooned sleeve nylon or linen number you can’t go wrong with. Anything neutral or achromatic with a juicy shape will work so long as it’s comfortable. If one dress only fits a single outing, and you can’t see yourself wearing it again on the trip, toss it to the side.

Three Shoes

Depending on the type of trip, beach or city, you’re shoe needs will be different. My plane shoe of choice has always been my vintage Stella McCartney slides, and for a beach trip, they’re perfect. On the plane, I can slip my foot in and out of them (with a sock on because no socks on the plane is a questionable decision). Then, the slides are also a practical pick for the sand. If you’re going on a multi-city exploration, you wear your sneakers on the plane. Regardless, the sensible shoe should be worn and not packed.

The other shoe slots can be for slingback heels, trendy flats, wedges, or loafers. Though you’re usually told to wear your heaviest shoes when traveling to save room in your suitcase, realistically, you’re not going to wear a pair of wedges to hop on the train, plane, or automobile it’s going to take you to get to your destination. Following suit with the mesh phase, I’ve loved the Mango ballet flats this summer as someone who can’t stand in heels too long.

Two Bags

Aside from your suitcase and “personal item” for the plane, you should bring at most two playful bags. A small shoulder bag and a tote bag or fanny pack will not fail you. Pick the tote, fanny pack, or shoulder bag to be modishly unconventional, and the other austere. Bags can be dull in color but deliciously weird in form like the Belle the Label Mimi Maxi.

Extra Tips

Even if the packed wardrobe is less colorful than you had originally planned for, expression and dimension can always be added with chunky, costume-like jewelry. Normally, I pack my jewelry with my toiletries, books, and devices in my under-the-seat carry-on bag to leave room in my suitcase for any shopping I do. And if I’m ever worried the flight will be too packed and I’ll be forced to check my suitcase at the gate, I’ll throw in an extra bathing suit, underwear, tank top, and shorts in that bag, too. I also recommend getting an Apple Airtag to keep in your suitcase in the event they make you last-minute check your carry-on.