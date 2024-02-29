Exclusive discount codes: save up 60 per cent on top brands

Treat yourself this payday with exclusive discount codes that you won’t find anywhere else. The Independent Vouchers team has curated the latest deals this February to help you shop smarter. Whether you are looking for groceries, hotels, car parts or gifts, you can enjoy huge discounts of up to 60 per cent.

This selection of exclusive promo codes offers significant savings on travel, fashion and home essentials. Take advantage of limited-time offers from leading retailers such as Ray-Ban, Sephora Travelodge, Kwik Fit, and Red Letter Days. Maximise your budget and enjoy all your favourite things for a fraction of the cost.

These discount codes and offers won’t last forever, so snap them up quickly. For easy access to all the latest deals in one click, why not bookmark the Independent Vouchers homepage?

This week’s best exclusive deals

Dunelm

Dunelm stocks all your home and garden essentials at affordable prices. From Easter decor and crafts to kitchenware and outdoor furniture, you can find everything you need to refresh your home ahead of spring. Redeem your £10 gift card when spending over £150 with this Dunelm discount code .

Red Letter Days

At Red Letter Days, finding the perfect gift is easy. From fun-filled cookery classes to unforgettable hot air balloon rides, there is something for everyone. Vouchers are valid for a whole year, but can also be extended if needed. Book today and save 18 per cent on any experience using this exclusive Red Letter Days discount code .

HelloFresh

Simplify your meal planning and discover new tastes with HelloFresh. Enjoy the convenience of fresh, perfectly-portioned ingredients delivered to your doorstep. Browse over 100 recipes to suit all dietary needs and lifestyles, like pescatarian, vegan, low-calorie, quick-cook, family-friendly and more. This exclusive HelloFresh discount code gives you 60 per cent off your first box and 25 per cent off your subsequent two boxes. Not only that, but you can also enjoy three complimentary gifts.

Kwik Fit

Vehicle maintenance costs are unavoidable. From unexpected replacement parts - like tyres, air con and lights - to routine checks, such as MOT and service. However, it doesn’t always have to come with a high price tag. Check out the latest Kwik Fit promo codes , to enjoy exclusive savings on your order, such as 10 per cent off air-con.

Travelodge

Spring is around the corner - the perfect time to enjoy weekends away and celebrate the warmer weather. Wherever you are travelling, a good night’s sleep doesn’t have to break the bank. With this exclusive Travelodge discount code , you’ll save five per cent on your booking at any of their hotels across the country.

Sephora

Enjoy the same high-end beauty quality for less. The Sephora Collection offers a range of make-up, skincare and hair care products which promise impressive results. From moisturisers and face masks to lip gloss and primer, you can stock up on all your essentials. Try out the collection for yourself with 20 per cent off using this Sephora promo code .

Ray-Ban

Prepare for the sunny days ahead with a fresh pair of Ray-Bans. Whatever your style, find the perfect design to suit you. Explore a range of shapes, from classic Aviators to contemporary Hexagonal flat lenses - all customisable for the perfect fit. Save an exclusive 25 per cent on your next order by redeeming this Ray-Ban discount code today.

Didn’t catch these deals?