F Murray Abraham’s surprised reaction after seeing fans cheer for him at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet has gone viral.

On Tuesday evening, the 83-year-old actor arrived at the annual ceremony having been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for his role in HBO’s The White Lotus.

In one viral clip from the red carpet, Abraham is seen wearing a navy blue suit with velvet lapels as he passes by fans watching celebrities arrive on the red carpet. As Abraham walked by, the crowd began to cheer for the actor. But he initially seemed confused as to which celebrity had the fans in a tizzy.

When Abraham realised the crowd was actually cheering for him, the biggest smile appeared on his face. The Oscar award-winner then clapped and blew a kiss to his adoring fans, before modelling his navy blue suit for the crowd.

The video, which was posted to TikTok by user Ali Dugaw (@glutenfreetravelgirl), received more than two million views and thousands of comments from people praising Abraham’s pure reaction.

“Sweet moment from the red carpet: the look on F Murray Abraham’s face when he realised we were cheering for him,” Dugaw captioned the post.

“Awww this is cute,” commented model Emily Ratajkowski.

“this is so precious i am sobbing,” said another user.

“That’s so wholesome,” a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, one TikToker jokingly commented: “It’s like when a toddler spots their parents in the crowd during the dance recital.”

Dugaw’s video was also posted to Twitter, where it was viewed another 2.7m times. “This should be happening everywhere he goes tbh,” said user Tom Augustine, who re-posted the video.

F Murray Abraham rose to fame when he starred in the 1984 film Amadeus as Antonio Salieri, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, and a BAFTA award nomination.

The Pittsburgh-native has had both leading and supporting roles in movies such as All the President’s Men, Scarface, Star Trek: Insurrection, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

He was also a regular cast member on the Showtime drama series Homeland, which earned him two Emmy Award nominations.

Although Abraham lost out on the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor to Black Bird star Paul Walter Hauser, his The White Lotus co-star Jennifer Coolidge won big when she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture.

The 61-year-old actress arrived at the 80th annual event wearing a sparkly, off-the-shoulder gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Her stylist, Gaelle Paul, said Coolidge chose this dress because it was connected to her The White Lotus character, Tanya McQouid.

“There were a lot of Dolce & Gabbana dresses in The White Lotus,” Paul told E! News. “So, tonight she is wearing Dolce & Gabbana!”

Coolidge’s gown featured Swarovski crystals all over it, which Paul said meant that Dolce & Gabbana’s team was “sewing until late last night”.

“Jennifer has a great eye,” she added. “Dolce really understands how to build the perfect dress for her.”

As she accepted her Golden Globe award, Coolidge accidentally revealed a spoiler about The White Lotus season two finale.