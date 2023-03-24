Millions of men ‘stuck in a rut’ when it comes to their facial hair styles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A poll of 2,000 adult males found the average man has had the same beard, moustache, or sideburns for 10 years.

More than four in 10 (43 per cent) revealed they’ve avoided change because their current style is quick and easy to maintain.

And 15 per cent admit they lack the confidence to try something new, while 15 per cent are “too scared” to update their look in case something goes wrong.

However, 35 per cent want to change things up – they just don’t know how to go about it, and 12 per cent lack the right tools and products to successfully achieve a new facial hair style.

The research was commissioned by Royal Philips, makers of the new OneBlade 360, which adjusts to the contours of the face to reach difficult areas.

The brand has teamed up with TV personality Pete Wicks as part of its “Flip360” campaign which aims to give people the confidence to change their facial hair look.

He said: “I’ve had the same look for years now. When I was younger, I used to try out all sorts of styles including a questionable goatee and a load of different moustaches.

“But since I’ve been in the public eye people have got used to seeing me with one look.

“I’ve decided it’s finally time to get out of this rut and get myself and other people to mix things up with their facial hair.”

The study also found 31 per cent of those with facial hair are so attached to their particular style they claim they’d turn down £10,000 rather than go clean shaven for a month.

However, 30 per cent of everyone polled would happily take the money because they struggle to grow facial hair.

As such, 19 per cent would give up alcohol to get the perfect beard and 12 per cent would give up sex for the same reason.

It also emerged 10 per cent have been inspired by celebrities’ facial hair looks.

Freddie Mercury (14 per cent), Elvis (14 per cent) and Tom Selleck, AKA Richard from Friends (13 per cent), were deemed to have the most iconic facial hairstyles of all time among those polled.

With Hulk Hogan (11 per cent), Jesus Christ (eight per cent) and Craig David (six per cent) also proving to have popular looks.

Interestingly, the painter’s (19 per cent), the pencil (10 per cent), and the horseshoe (10 per cent) are the moustache styles men most want to make a comeback.

And the goatee (19 per cent), ‘Zappa’ (14 per cent), and ‘Van Dyke’ (12 per cent) are the beard looks they’re most keen to see the return.

Carried out through OnePoll [https://onepoll.com/], the study found 41 per cent of males polled got to the age of 31 before realising they’d had the same look for years on end.

Amy Boxall, male grooming expert at Philips, said: “It’s natural to be nervous of change.

“So it’s no surprise that people can get stuck in a rut and stick to what they know when it comes to their grooming routine.

“And it’s clear with this research that not having the right tools and products is a big barrier to feeling confident in trying a new style.”

Most iconic facial hairstyles of all time: