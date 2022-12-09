9 brilliant grooming gift ideas for the men in your life

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Wondering what to get your bestie, brother or dad for Christmas?

This year you’re spoilt for choice with a whole host of perfect presents for style-conscious guys.

From skincare to scents, here’s our pick of the best grooming gifts for the festive season…

1. The Body Shop Creamy & Dreamy Coconut Essentials Gift, £23

With coconut shower cream, body butter (made with Fair Trade coconut oil and shea butter), hand cream and lip balm, this scrumptiously scented set of minis is housed in a chic brown bag.

2. Rituals Homme Invigorating Treat, £24.50

Ideal for gymgoers, this quartet of bath and body essentials features caffeine-enriched shampoo, cedar wood-scented shower foam, cooling shower gel, and body lotion with activated charcoal.

3. Lush CDB Gift, £28

Cannabidiol – aka CBD, the active ingredient in cannabis that won’t actually get you high – has been a huge trend in skincare and wellness recently.

This set contains a CBD-infused bubble bar, bath bomb and massage bar, so you can reap the relaxing benefits of cannabidiol.

4. Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Travel Gift Set, £28

For the jet setter who always wants to look (and smell) good, this trio is just the ticket.

Alongside shower gel and body lotion in Molton Brown’s much-loved Black Pepper scent, you get a mini eau de toilette for spritzing on the go.

5. Harry’s Winston Total Face Care Set, £40

From shaving specialists Harry’s, this brightly coloured box brings together a limited edition Winston Christmas handle, two blade cartridges and four skincare must-haves (shave gel, face wash, post-shave balm and moisturiser), plus for an extra £10, the handle can be engraved with up to three letters – giving an extra personal touch.

6. Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Gift Set, £54, The Perfume Shop

With notes of cinnamon, amber and leather, there’s a reason Paco Rabanne’s spicy scent has become a huge bestseller.

This festive collection contains 1 Million Eau de Toilette, deodorant and a dinky travel spray.

7. L’Occitane Eau de Cedrat Collection, £65

From L’Occitane’s citrusy scent family, this refreshing bath and body set comprises full-size Cedrat Eau de Toilette, shower gel and deodorant. Worth £89, it’s great value too.

8. Shiseido Men Holiday Kit, £77, Boots

For the man who takes his skincare routine seriously, only the finest products will do – like this potent trio of refreshing cleanser, moisturiser and eye cream from iconic Japanese brand Shiseido.

9. Dior Sauvage Sauvage Eau De Toilette Gift Box, £90, Harvey Nichols

Mega-selling Sauvage gets a festive makeover with this glittering gift edition, perfect for a Dior devotee who needs a top-up, or a man you want to douse in the incredibly seductive scent.