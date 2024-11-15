28 best gifts for dads who are (almost) impossible to buy for

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There really is no better time than Christmas to show your appreciation for your father figure. With dads often considered the most difficult people to buy for, you’re probably not alone if you’re struggling to think of present ideas for him this year. But that’s where this gift guide comes in.

When it comes to buying for him, our main recommendation is always to stay away from cliché presents that will likely collect dust. Instead, consider his hobbies and the things he already loves. Perhaps he’s a keen gym-goer and would appreciate a new bit of kit, or he’s in need of a new aftershave to leave him smelling fresh. If he’s in dire need of a new pair of slippers, we’ve found a dad-approved pair that are warm and cosy.

From high-ticket tech to skincare products we think any man would love to receive, below is a carefully curated edit of the best gifts for dad.

How we tested

This one has very much been a team effort. Enlisting the help of the IndyBest elves, we’ve reviewed every possible gift idea. In making this final round-up, we considered price, quality and how we think our dads would feel if they were to unwrap each one. We also consulted our own fathers and dad figures to get a good idea of what they think makes the perfect present.