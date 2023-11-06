Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are obsessing over the gathering of Joe Jonas’ exes that took place this past weekend.

Ahead of her international Eras Tour starting this week, Taylor Swift stepped out on 4 November with her illustrious girl gang. Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes joined the “Anti-Hero” singer for dinner at BondST restaurant in New York City, where the group was photographed as they exited the establishment.

Swift linked arms with the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder while flashes of paparazzi swarmed the sidewalk. Turner – who recently separated and filed for divorce from Joe Jonas – followed with Hadid on her heels.

Per an Entertainment Tonight report, the star-studded group arrived at BondST around 7pm, enjoying sushi in the Tatami Room.

“They were in a great mood, holding hands and laughing as they got to their table,” the outlet stated.

And while the gathering of women was inherently notable with Swift’s impending departure, fans focused on one particularly interesting dynamic among the group.

Intuitive internet users pointed to the romantic link between Turner, Hadid, and Swift – Jonas. Upon realising all three had a romantic history with the same man, X, formerly known as Twitter, erupted with commentary.

“Imagine being Joe Jonas and seeing three of your exes all hanging out together,” a humoured fan wrote, while another said: “I’m sorry I just love that three of Joe Jonas’s exes are all hanging out like this is iconic.”

“Joe Jonas’ exes coming together like the Avengers,” one woman quipped.

An amused social media user added: “All of Joe Jonas’ exes galavanting around NYC I know that man is shaking in his boots lmaoooo.”

“What other Joe Jonas ex are they gonna get for the next dinner??” another joked.

Following the intimate dinner, the gang moved to Zero Bond, an exclusive club in Noho. According to Entertainment Tonight, the night didn’t end until 3am.

Since Turner and the Jonas Brothers frontman announced their split, the 27-year-old actress has found solace at Swift’s apartment in the city.

“Taylor has opened her home to Sophie,” a source speaking to Page Six in September confirmed. “Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend.”

The apartment will likely be all hers as the “Fifteen” vocalist jets off to South America this week for her 9 November show in Argentina. Travis Kelce, Swift’s new beau, is rumoured to be joining her as the Kansas City Chiefs just finished playing in Frankfurt, Germany yesterday and are now on a biweek break.