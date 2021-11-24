This British jeweller is selling an advent calendar for £20,000

Shoppers looking to splash out on something extra luxurious in the run-up to Christmas can buy a £20,000 advent calendar containing jewellery worth more than £24,000.

The extravagant calendar is styled after Chatsworth House, home of the Duke of Devonshire, and is produced by independent British jeweller CW Sellors.

Items in the 24-day calendar include 18ct gold earrings, pendants, and bracelets, as well as a Faberge candle, a diffuser, and a limited edition mini bottle of Lapidarist dry gin.

The contents of the calendar are worth a grand total of £24,070, and were hand-selected by Rebecca Sellors, who grew up with the family business.

Some of the items are Christmas-themed, such as a silver snowflake pendant, a reindeer necklace, and a December birth stone pendant, all of which come with matching earrings.

A description of the product on the jeweller’s website reads: “Not just for Christmas, the box will make the most beautiful jewellery box and a year-round adornment to your dressing table.

“The contents of this luxurious advent calendar are worth £24,070 but it’s available to purchase for £20,000, saving you £4,070.”

(CW Sellors)

Alongside this advent calendar, which is CW Sellor’s most expensive Christmas offering, jewellery fans can also purchase five other different advent calendars at varying prices.

The lowest priced advent calendar is the Pilsley Calendar (£995), which features gold-plated and sterling silver jewellery, as well as a CW Sellors Peak Heritage candle and diffuser.

Two mid-ranged advent calendars are also available, named the Beeley and Millers Calendars, priced at £2,495 and £2,875 respectively.

Lastly, the Edensor Calendar will set customers back by £7,495.

However, CW Sellors’ top-range advent calendar is not the most expensive advent calendar on the market. Last year, Switzerland-based watch retailer Chronext released an advent calendar worth US$I.5m (approximately £1.12m).

In what was dubbed “the most extravagant advent calendar ever created”, Chronext included rare and bespoke timepieces from luxury watch brands such as Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Rolex.