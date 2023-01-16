Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amanda Seyfried experienced a malfunction at the Critics Choice Awards after her dress kept “ripping”.

The actor stepped onto the red carpet at Sunday’s (15 January) ceremony in a gold archival gown by Dior Haute Couture from the label’s spring summer 2020 collection.

The floor-length gown was made from a single piece of twisted gold lamé chiffon with fringe at the top. It featured cut-outs at the midriff and an off-shoulder neckline.

She paired the look with matching gold Stuart Weitzman heels.

Seyfried was one of the first stars to take home an award, winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes inThe Dropout.

However, speaking in a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, the 37-year-old actor said that the gown was “ripping and actually breaking”.

“It’s old, it keeps breaking,” she said. “It keeps ripping. I’m actually not kidding, it keeps breaking.

“I’m just going to take off my dress,” she teased as one of her sleeves fell down her arm.

“It keeps ripping. It’s fine. Literally it’s fine. Honestly it’s old, it’s beautiful!”

Amanda Seyfriend pictured with the cast and crew of The Dropout (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Earlier in the evening, Seyfried said in one interview that her look made her feel like she had won already, given its gold shade.

“It’s a statue dress so if I don’t get one, at least I look like one,” she said.

However, by the time Seyfriend had to return to the stage to accept the award for Best Limited Series for The Dropout, she had given up trying to keep the dress on.

Instead, she covered up with a black jacket as she was joined by her castmates on stage.