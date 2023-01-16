Selena Gomez has hit back at body shamers after her appearance at the Golden Globes 2023 was met with criticism by trolls.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share a live video to address the nasty remarks, accompanied by her younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

"I'm a little bit big right now because I've enjoyed myself during the holidays," she said, before turning to her sibling and asking, "right?"

After Gracie agreed, the actor added: "But we don't care."

