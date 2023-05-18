Angelina Jolie announces surprise business venture

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angelica Jolie has announced her foray into the fashion world with the launch of her new business venture called Atelier Jolie.

Branded as a “creative collective for self-expression”, the 47-year-old Girl, Interrupted actor is approaching the fashion industry with a focus on the consumer.

Under the rather vague model, the consumer will be invited to play the role of the designer and collaborate with tailors, pattern makers and artisans to create unique fashion statements.

“Why simply buy the design of another person, when you can create yourself?” Jolie wrote on her personal Instagram page, announcing the launch of the new account @atelierjolieofficial.

“We can all collect, appreciate and be influenced by the designs of others. But the highest form of self-expression — and I believe the most fun — is to create for ourselves,” she wrote in the manifesto for the new venture.

The Mr & Mrs Smith actor said she wants to help “democratise the fashion industry” by allowing customers to have access to a collective of emerging designers.

She added that Atelier Jolie will only use “quality vintage” and “deadstock” – leftover – material.

Jolie also revealed the brand’s logo designed by Peter Miles, an art director who has collaborated with Celine, Gabriela Hearst and Repossi. The logo shows white text reading the brand name, printed over a brown rustic fabric.

The mission statement continued: “You will be able to repair or upcycle a piece from your closet you wish to revive, perfecting fit, breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning.”

Jolie provided little clarity on the specifics of the business’s operation, or even launch date, asking fans to “bear with me”.

“We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background,” she wrote.

Jolie also alluded to her long-term interest in fashion.

“Fashion is an art I’ve had the opportunity to play with over the years. I’ve designed clothes, and learned about shapes with many of the best tailors,” she continued.

“Designers often sketch or approve designs, but it is the tailors who make the difference and who I truly love creating with. And yet, these makers rarely receive the credit and respect they deserve.

This isn’t the first time Jolie has started a business venture. The Maleficent actor founded a French winery and began selling her own rosé, Chateau Miraval, with her then-husband Brad Pitt. In 2021, however, Jolie sold her portion of the business.