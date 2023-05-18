✕ Close Meghan hails feminist magazine in gala speech after missing King’s coronation

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving the paparazzi that lasted for more than two hours, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said on Wednesday.

It occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that “numerous photographers” made the couple’s transport “challenging”, but said there were no collisions, injuries or arrests. Buckingham Palace told The Independent that it would not be commenting on the incident.