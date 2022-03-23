Euphoria’s Angus Cloud snacked on bowls of M&Ms during Ralph Lauren fashion show

For Euphoria fans, the show’s breakout star Angus Cloud is the gift that keeps on giving.

As season two of the HBO drama series unfolded earlier this year, viewers were warmed by the budding romance between Fezco and Lexi – played by Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow, respectively – only to be broken by the season finale’s cliffhanger. Even though it may be a few years until HBO drops a third season of Euphoria, Angus Cloud is still as lovable offscreen as he is on camera.

On 21 March, the 23-year-old actor attended the debut of Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 collection at the Museum of Modern Art, the designer’s first runway show in nearly three years. The star-studded event included appearances from Jessica Chastain, Lily Collins, Janelle Monáe, and Gigi Hadid. However, it was Cloud who “drew the most flashes” from photographers, alongside Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock, per WWD.

The pair were also the only attendees to interact with the giant bowl of multicoloured M&Ms that acted as the centerpiece for the show. Given that Cloud was caught eating hot Cheetos while sitting front row at Coach’s New York fashion week show last month, it’s clear that the Euphoria actor loves his snacks.

Angus Cloud attends Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show at Museum of Modern Art (Getty Images)

Cloud wore a Purple Label houndstooth suit and a black turtleneck, along with a Polo Bear embroidered beanie, a Ralph Lauren windbreaker, and a vintage chain necklace he picked up “from the Ralph Lauren mansion earlier in the day.”

Cloud was recently named the new face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances, the brand announced on 23 February. The new digital campaign celebrates its iconic men’s collection of Polo Green, Polo Blue, and Polo Red fragrances. Cloud has long had an affinity for the Polo brand, revealing in a press statement that he has thrifted more than 200 Polo by Ralph Lauren shirts since his childhood.

“Every time I was in the thrift store, anything with a Polo pony on it, I would grab that,” he said. “At a certain point, I realised I hadn’t worn a T-shirt in a couple months...that was the start of it, collecting Polo ponies.”