Vogue editor Anna Wintour announces Vogue World 2023 is coming to London

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It seems that London will finally be given its own version of New York City’s famed Met Gala with Vogue World 2023.

On 31 May, Vogue announced the second annual Vogue World extravaganza will arrive in London on 14 September. The fashion and culture spectacular will feature appearances from Stormzy and Michaela Coel, as well as dramatic performances and a runway show to kick off the start of London Fashion Week.

The one-evening event will pay tribute to British culture, as all ticket sales will go towards benefiting performing arts organisations throughout London – including the National Theatre, Royal Opera House and Rambert dance company.

The show comes after the inaugural Vogue World took place in New York City’s Meatpacking District last year, where A-listers like Serena Williams and Lil Nas X gathered for a street fair and star-studded fashion show.

This year’s Vogue World London will be centered around a theatrical production at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, conceived by English director and producer Stephen Daldry. As for the Vogue World 2023 fashion show, the London event will highlight autumn/winter 2023 collections from both emerging British designers and household names.

“Our editors have spent so much time at fashion shows over the years, around the world, that we thought, ‘Why not put together one of our own – one that tells a story about the cultural moment we’re in, but through the lens of fashion?’” said Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in a press release.

“New York did that brilliantly well, and now we will be doing it again in London to show our support for the arts,” she continued. “The arts are under threat in the UK and Vogue World will be a timely reminder of how important they are, how vital a part of our lives, and how much they need our support.”

Meanwhile, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful added: “British Vogue has been championing fashion, culture, and the magical point where the two intersect for 107 years. Now, we’re bringing its pages to life with the help of industry-leading talents in order to support the full spectrum of the creative arts in London. I can’t wait for everyone to join us at Theatre Royal Drury Lane for a night to remember.”

On Instagram, Vogue shared several promotional photos and videos for Vogue World 2023 featuring Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Sir Ian McKellan, and London’s mayor Sadiq Khan.

Anna Wintour will oversee Vogue World 2023, much like she did at this year’s Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The annual fashion red carpet event also raises funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

This year’s Met Gala theme paid tribute to Wintour’s longtime friend and collaborator, Karl Lagerfeld. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” aimed to “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy as celebrities were asked to arrive in their best Lagerfeld-inspired looks.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, and Jennifer Lopez all walked the red carpet in line with the theme, which instructed guests “to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led”.

Others took more creative liberties in their Met Gala looks, like Doja Cat and Jared Leto who were dressed as Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette.

Tickets for Vogue World 2023 will go on sale to the general public on Friday 2 June at 10am BST/5am ET. The London event will also be livestreamed on all Vogue sites globally.