Backstreet Boys pose in their underwear for new campaign

The Backstreet Boys have stripped off to their underwear for a new Christmas-themed campaign.

The group, who said they are used to being thrown lingerie while performing on stage, have collaborated with underwear and loungewear brand, MeUndies.

The band, which was formed in 1993, includes Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Brial Littrell.

The video campaign sees the group of five arrive at a party, smartly dressed in tuxedo jackets, shirts and bow ties.

However, it quickly becomes apparent that none of them are wearing trousers, proudly showing off an assortment of colourful boxers.

Shortly after, the group change into colourful pyjamas before performing a dance routine to the sound of “Happy Days”, a song from their new album, A Very Backstreet Christmas.

Speaking to WWD about the advert, Carter explained that it paid homage to their 2000 Rolling Stone magazine cover, which saw them pose with their trousers around their ankles.

“We’re kind of playing homage to what we had done [in Rolling Stone],” Carter said.

“[But] that was 20 years ago. A lot of weight has been put on, you know. A lot of things have changed. It’s always a little bit uncomfortable, you know? I’m not the guy who likes to take my shirt off anyways. Some of the other guys are OK with that.”

The campaign comes shortly after the passing of Carter’s younger brother, Aaron.

Aaron died on 5 November, aged 34. In a statement, a spokesperson for his family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today [Saturday].”

“We ask that you give the family time, and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Carter has since paid tribute to his late brother on social media.

Writing in the caption of several pictures of the pair during their younger years, Carter said his “heart is broken”.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz,” Carter said.

“Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother.”