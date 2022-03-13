Baftas 2022: Wet-look hair is this year’s biggest red carpet trend

The Baftas red carpet was back with a vengeance for 2022, with the awards returning to full-capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

And while the Baftas offer us the chance to celebrate the best films and performances of the past year, it also allows us to get a glimpse of celebrity’s red carpet style.

If this year’s red carpet is anything to go by, then we can safely assume that the wet-look hair trend is here to stay — particularly when paired with a pixie cut.

Florence Pugh, who recently debuted her pixie cut, wore her brunette hair slicked back allowing full focus to go on her Maria Tash jewellery — including her new septum piercing — and her black mini dress with a dramatic pink train.

Pugh presented an award alongside Stranger Things actor, Millie Bobby Brown who also styled her short hair in a wet-look.

(Left to right) Adwoa Aboah, Daisy Ridley and Caitriona Balfe (Getty)

Brown wore her fringe in a middle parting and slicked her short hair back into a small, low bun.

Other celebrities to sport wet-look hair included Belfast actor and Bafta nominee, Caitriona Balfe, fashion influencer Andreea Cristea, model Adwoa Aboah, and actor Daisy Ridley.

Hair stylist Alysa Pace said earlier this year that wet-look hair is set to be this season’s “biggest trend”.

“There is something so chic and sexy about this look. With Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid rocking wet hair, it has become this season’s biggest trend,” Pace told Byrdie.

Attendees at this year’s Baftas were asked to dress respectfully amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This saw a slew of stars, including Ridley, Pugh and Brown dress in black outfits.

Other stars like Laura Whitmore, Ariana DeBose and Wunmi Mosaku dressed in yellow, the national colour of Ukraine.

Best Leading Actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch sported a yellow and blue badge on his suit, the colours of Ukraine’s flag.

The actor also said he hopes to take part in the government’s new humanitarian scheme to host Ukrainian refugees.