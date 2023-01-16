The 12 best-dressed stars at the Critics Choice Awards 2023
The 28th Critics Choice Awards saw voluminous silhouettes and large ruffles
The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday 16 January.
The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, celebrated the year’s best performances in film and television.
Notable trends on the red carpet event included shimmery, voluminous silhouettes, neat tailoring and large ruffles, sported by the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Janelle Monáe and Angela Bassett.
Here are the 12 best looks from the night:
Janelle Monáe
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery nominee and SeeHer Award recipient Janelle Monáe wore a sheer, crinkled silk chiffon Vera Wang Haute gown with chic hip cut-outs.
Elle Fanning
Fanning wore a draped cream Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear dress with a subtle cut-out, creating a voluminous silhouette.
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Michelle Yeoh stunned in a vibrant Carolina Herrera gown and Jimmy Choo heels.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Menu star wore a structured sheer beige Dior dress, embellished in diamonds.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge, who won Best Supporting Actress in a limited series at the Golden Globes last week, and won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice award for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, wore a sleek, black custom Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Amanda Seyfried
The Dropout nominee sported a metallic Dior Haute Couture dress from the spring-summer 2020 collection, cut from a single piece of twisted, fringed gold lamé chiffon.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington wore a strapless, sequin Giorgio Armani Privé dress with crystal embroidery and a white double buckle Santoni platform sandal.
Angela Bassett
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nominee Angela Bassett wore a voluminous, tiered velvet Christian Siriano gown and gold choker.
Phoebe Dynevor
The Bridgerton star was dressed in a custom pleated ivory silk Louis Vuitton gown with hand-painted pastel, embellished flowers.
Andrew Garfield
Dressed in slick, retro tailoring, the Under the Banner of Heaven nominee Andrew Garfield wore a dusty rose Zegna made-to-measure suit paired with Christian Louboutin loafers.
Aubrey Plaza
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza sported a fierce custom sequin Louis Vuitton with a thigh-high slit and black sandals.
Henry Golding
TV host Henry Golding wore a deep teal velvet suit with a turtle neck, worn with patent leather dress shoes on the 2023 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies