Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bethenny Frankel has criticised TJ Maxx for allegedly selling fake designer shoes, with the reality TV star condemning the retailer over the “scam”.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, reflected on her purchase of what turned out to be fake Manolo Blahnik heels in a series of videos uploaded to her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

In the first video, uploaded last week, Frankel was shopping in TJ Maxx along with her fiancé Paul when she came across a pair of pink heels, which were labelled Manolo Blahnik. In the video, the reality star-turned-influencer could be seen trying on the $869 shoes in the store, before telling viewers: “These are coming home with me”.

However, Frankel realised that the shoes were likely fake after a TikToker named Jack Savoie stitched her TikTok and informed her that the heels were knockoffs.

In Savoie’s clip, he began: “Wait, Bethenny babe, those are fake Manolos. I swear these Manolos are fake and they’re at TJ Maxx.”

In the TikTok, Savoie acknowledged that TJ Maxx sells designer goods, before claiming that the shoes purchased specifically by Frankel are “fake Manolos”. He then shared his reasoning behind the claim, with the TikToker pointing out the off-centre stitching of the shoe’s label, the difference in font from authentic Manolo heels, and the difference in material used for the sole of the shoe.

“Trust me, I sold shoes. I used to sell Manolos. I know this,” the TikToker continued, before concluding: “Bethenny, I think you need to go return those shoes. These are fake. As soon as I saw this, I immediately knew that they were fake.”

The video prompted a response from Frankel, who described the realisation as a “scandal”.

“This is SUCH a scandal. First, they are only $1,000 retail. That’s a scam to begin with. Second! I JUST ordered the real ones online and will compare,” she wrote in the comments under the video.

In the comments, the reality star also noted that it was “weird” that the size 40 fit her “perfectly” when she is typically a size 39.

On Bergdorf Goodman’s website, the Manolo Blahnik Hangisimu Satin Crystal Buckle Mules retail for $1,095.

Over the weekend, Frankel addressed the situation in a follow-up video, where she described it as the “most effed-up thing yet”.

“This is the most effed-up thing yet. Okay, follow Jack Savoie. He did a video after I posted … my 70th video about TJ Maxx, promoting them to the tunes of millions of dollars and followers,” Frankel began.

The TV personality then held up the shoes she’d purchased from the retailer, while describing all of the issues Savoie had pointed out with the heels.

Frankel then expressed her anger as she noted that she’s “bought tonnes of sh** from” TJ Maxx and that the “prices aren’t great”.

“I’ve said that before. There will be an $1,800 bag retail and they’ll have it for $1,500. Sometimes I like the item, I’m in there. The psychology is to feel like it’s a treasure hunt, so you’re finding something. And I love the store,” she continued, before noting that “never did [she] think that there could be a fake product”.

In the video, Frankel then revealed that she reached out to TJ Maxx and showed the retailer Savoie’s video, and that, in response, the company told her that it “did not purchase this particular shoe”.

“It’s something that rarely happens, with a counterfeit return,” Frankel continued, while noting that Savoie is “amazing” for pointing out the flaws with the fake version of the heels.

According to Frankel, the store asked her to provide her receipt, which she said she didn’t have because she doesn’t “return things to TJ Maxx for the most part,” and that the company said it would refund her the money she’d paid.

“By the way, the shoes are $1,000 at Bergdorf’s and it was weird that a 40 did fit me,” she said.

As for her response to the company’s response, she told viewers: “I effectively, without cursing, said to them: ‘Eff that. No. A, I don’t have the receipt and next, you’re going to send me a larger check.’”

After reiterating that she’s already purchased an authentic pair of the heels from Bergdorf Goodman for $1,000, Frankel revealed that she would be keeping the counterfeit shoes.

“I’m going to wear these fake counterfeit shoes with pride because I own them now, but do not buy luxury goods at TJ Maxx,” she concluded, before noting that the “original retailer is the safest”.

In the comments under her video, Frankel’s followers shared their appreciation for her clarification, and for candidly calling out the retailer.

“That’s wild, I would never even think to check stuff from there is real,” one person commented, while another said: “Thank you for always sharing and your honesty in calling someone out when needed!”

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson for TJ Maxx said the company “stands behind the merchandise” it sells before noting that it “sincerely regrets” Frankel’s recent experience.

“We believe that this may have been an instance of return fraud, in which an individual returned an item to our store that was not purchased at one of our stores. This unfortunately happens in retail from time to time,” the company said, adding that it has reached out to Frankel “directly” to “work to resolve her concerns”.

The Independent has contacted TJ Maxx for comment.