Bethenny Frankel responds to joke about her in season two of And Just Like That

Bethenny Frankel shared her candid response to the joke made about her in the new episode of And Just Like That.

The Real Housewives of New York star shared a video on TikTok on Thursday of her mention in the season two premiere of the Sex and the City spinoff. The moment in question included Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, saying: “I almost rented a house in the Hamptons six times, but I always found a reason to not do it.”

In response, Seema Patel, who’s played by Sarita Choudhury: said: “Is that reason Bethenny Frankel?” Carrie then reacted to this quip with a “Haha!”

As the footage from the Max series played above her, Frankel went on to pour some of her brand’s wine, Forever Young, into a teacup. She then looked at the camera and moved her eyes from side to side, while taking a sip from her cup.

She proceeded to poke fun at the joke in the text over the clip. “When you’re off tv for years…AND JUST LIKE THAT…catty housewives are still talking about you…” Frankel wrote.

Frankel also made a reference to her home in the Hamptons in the caption of the video, writing: “CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rose wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture. Cheers ladies SATC is Forever Young…” She also tagged And Just Like That’s, Parker’s, and HBO Max’s TikTok accounts.

As of 23 June, the former reality star’s TikTok video has more than 330,000 views, with people in the comments praising the joke in the Max show.

“You know you’ve made it when!” one wrote, in response to the clip, while another agreed: “You have ARRIVED girl!”

A third wrote: “They’re talking about you! you did something right.”

Many people also applauded Frankel for her reaction to the joke, as she didn’t appear to take issue with it.

“Great response for living rent-free in their heads,” one wrote, while another added: “Haha, taking it like the Queen she is utterly unbothered.”

On social media, Frankel has been open about her home in the Hamptons. Earlier this month, she shared a video on TikTok to give fans a tour of the space, which includes a pool in the backyard and a private bar. Her home was also captured during her time on Real Housewives of New York.

Earlier this month, And Just Like That also made headlines when it confirmed that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, would be making a cameo on the new show. Leading up to the season two premiere, Parker also spoke about how Cattrall’s return came to be.

“The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that, but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha—that we continue to have,” Parker, told E! News in a recent interview. “She’s been present on the show in text form, so it just seemed such a nice way to put a face to the text, and just have a moment.”