Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter opens up about her ‘homage to Diana Ross’ at the Met Gala

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Beyoncé stylist for more than 20 years, Ty Hunter, has opened up about one of the singer’s iconic Met Gala looks and explained how it was a tribute to Diana Ross.

Hunter reflected on his career and some of Beyoncé’s most show-stopping outfits over the years in Thursday’s episode of the People Everyday podcast. During the conversation, he was asked about the singer’s 2014 Met Gala look: a black beaded dress with a train and a veiled fascinator.

He recalledt hat Beyoncé picked which outfit she liked most after looking at a few sketches and described how her dress came to be.

“[Designer] Riccardo [Tisci], we used him a lot, and he just gets it,” he explained. “There’s not too many people that can bring a sketch to like and look exactly like that photo, so he just did a great job. And it was like [an] homage to Diana Ross, which is my favourite.”

He went on to discuss his relationship with the “Cuff It” singer and how he asked her to write the foreword for his upcoming memoir, Makeover from Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance, and Self-Discovery.

“When I asked B, she was like: ‘I would be honoured. Of course, I will do that,’” he continued. “And it’s just, the words that she wrote touched me. I tear up every time I read it.”

(Getty Images)

This wasn’t Hunter’s first time speaking out about his relationship with the 41-year-old singer. During a recent interviewTexas Monthly, he highlighted another one of his favourite outfits of Beyoncé’s that he’s styled.

“I always say Beyoncé’s album cover with the crystal top [2003’s Dangerously in Love] and the “Crazy in Love” video,” he said. “That’s still one of my favourites because it’s so timeless and beautiful. We started so simple, with just a white tank and jean shorts and red pumps, and it escalated to her wearing a Versace dress.”