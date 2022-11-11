Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter opens up about her ‘homage to Diana Ross’ at the Met Gala

The stylist has worked with the singer for more than two decades.

Amber Raiken
New York
Friday 11 November 2022 15:41
Comments

Related: Behind Beyoncé’s Meteoric Rise to Fame

Beyoncé stylist for more than 20 years, Ty Hunter, has opened up about one of the singer’s iconic Met Gala looks and explained how it was a tribute to Diana Ross.

Hunter reflected on his career and some of Beyoncé’s most show-stopping outfits over the years in Thursday’s episode of the People Everyday podcast. During the conversation, he was asked about the singer’s 2014 Met Gala look: a black beaded dress with a train and a veiled fascinator.

He recalledt hat Beyoncé picked which outfit she liked most after looking at a few sketches and described how her dress came to be.

“[Designer] Riccardo [Tisci], we used him a lot, and he just gets it,” he explained. “There’s not too many people that can bring a sketch to like and look exactly like that photo, so he just did a great job. And it was like [an] homage to Diana Ross, which is my favourite.”

Recommended

He went on to discuss his relationship with the “Cuff It” singer and how he asked her to write the foreword for his upcoming memoir, Makeover from Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance, and Self-Discovery.

“When I asked B, she was like: ‘I would be honoured. Of course, I will do that,’” he continued. “And it’s just, the words that she wrote touched me. I tear up every time I read it.”

(Getty Images)

This wasn’t Hunter’s first time speaking out about his relationship with the 41-year-old singer. During a recent interviewTexas Monthly, he highlighted another one of his favourite outfits of Beyoncé’s that he’s styled.

“I always say Beyoncé’s album cover with the crystal top [2003’s Dangerously in Love] and the Crazy in Love” video,” he said. “That’s still one of my favourites because it’s so timeless and beautiful. We started so simple, with just a white tank and jean shorts and red pumps, and it escalated to her wearing a Versace dress.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in