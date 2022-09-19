Beyoncé sweetly celebrates ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy win

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In celebration of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s recent Emmy win, Beyoncé sent her a bouquet of flowers.

During last week’s ceremony on 12 September, the Abbott Elementary star won her first Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Following the historic win, Ralph was surprised by a sweet floral delivery from the “Break My Soul” singer, with a card that read: “To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my love, Beyoncé.”

In the video recording, shared on Instagram, the 65-year-old actor can be heard shrieking excitedly as she opens the card. “I don’t have a voice, but it’s wonderful,” she tells the camera.

“Everyone has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!” she captioned the video.

In 1981, Ralph earned a Tony Award for her breakout role as Deena Jones in the hit Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Beyoncé starred in the role for the 2006 movie adaptation.

When Ralph arrived on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to accept her Emmy Award, she delighted fans by belting out the lyrics to “Endangered Species” by US jazz singer Dianne Reeves.

She then went on to say: “This is what not giving up on yourself looks like.” She also thanked Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for being in her corner.

She beat competition from Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, her Abbott Elementary co-star Janelle James, Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live, and Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso.

Abbott Elementary returns with its second season on 21 September on ABC in the US.