Blake Lively fans wowed by Seventies-inspired gold jumpsuit at New York Fashion Week

Blake Lively has been widely praised for the bold look she wore to mark her return to New York Fashion Week.

The actor has been a mainstay at fashion events throughout her career, from attending runway shows to wowing fans with her ensembles on the red carpet.

On Monday (11 September), the former Gossip Girl star further cemented her credentials as a style icon while attending the Michael Kors Spring 2024 show at Domino Park, Brooklyn.

Lively, 36, wore a flared, floor-length nude jumpsuit with gold sequins, completed with a narrow beige belt.

Her hair was styled in curls with a centre part, and she kept her accessories simple with a few statement rings and hooped earrings.

In photos from the event, Lively is seen sitting front row beside former Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.

Lively’s disco aesthetic was fitting with the late Sixties and early Seventies theme of the Spring 2024 show. Her attention to detail did not go unnoticed by fans.

“Gold was inspired by Blake Lively,” one person wrote on Twitter/X, while another crowned her the “ultimate disco queen”.

Blake Lively attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show (Getty Images for Michael Kors)

In May, the A Simple Favor star skipped attending the Met Gala, an event she is usually a reliable presence at and co-chaired in 2022. After confirming her absence, she shared an Instagram Story revealing that she spent the evening pumping breast milk.

Lively gave birth to her fourth child with fellow screen star Ryan Reynolds in February. Their elder daughters were born in December 2014, September 2016 and October 2019.

Speaking to ET Canada in April, Reynolds, 46, spoke about expanding their family and the difference between having four children.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so,” he said. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Lively’s next on-screen project will be the highly anticipated adaptation of the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel It Ends With Us.

When the first pictures from behind the scenes spread online in May, fans were divided on their thoughts on whether Lively and co-star Justin Baldoni looked like the lead characters they’d envisioned.