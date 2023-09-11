Breakfast at Burberry’s: Fashion house launches collaboration with London café

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Burberry has launched a project designed to mix British luxury with everyday life – and it’ll all start with their take on the most important meal of the day.

The heritage fashion house has announced a new initiative, Burberry Streets, which will see the brand take a more prominent place within a selection of cities.

Through experiences, installations and events across cities such as London, Seoul and Shanghai, Burberry will showcase signature elements of the brand, such as the seasonal check pattern in knight blue, rose print, and the newly redefined Equestrian Knight Design.

In London, the Burberry Streets takeover will begin with the brand having a major presence in Norman’s Cafe, a restaurant in Archway that serves all-day breakfast food, as well as sandwiches.

As part of London Fashion Week, which runs from 15 to 19 September, a travelling Norman’s food truck will make appearances on The Strand and Duke of York Square.

The food establishment shared news of the collaboration with a post on social media on Monday (11 September).

Alongside an image of a meal of two fried eggs and chunky chips, on a plate branded with the Burberry logo in blue, the straightforward caption reads: “2 eggs & chips. @burberry will be taking over Norman’s cafe for London fashion week, Wednesday to Sunday.”

In response, fans of both the brand and the restaurant voiced their approval for the impending linkup.

“Name a more iconic duo I’ll wait!” reads one supportive comment, while another Instagram user deemed it “the Great British pairing”.

Outside of the collaboration with Norman’s Cafe, Burberry Streets will incorporate symbols of the house in multiple locations across the capital. Flags featuring the new rose print will fly above Bond Street and Piccadilly’s screens will be lit up with videos from the Winter 2023 campaign.

The Equestrian Knight will take to the streets in the form of chalk stencils on paths and in parks, while black cabs will be wrapped in Daniel Lee’s English rose print.

Burberry x Norman’s Cafe (Burberry)

Burberry Streets will land in Seoul and Shanghai in October.

Lee’s first collection for the brand, Winter 2023, is available now. In a statement, Rod Manley, the Chief Marketing Officer of Burberry, shared the company’s anticipation for the designer’s work to reach buyers.

“We are so excited to see Daniel’s first collection arriving in-store and online,” he said.

“With our redesigned website, new brand signifiers across product and branding and the launch of our global Burberry Streets initiative here in our home market, we're looking forward to sharing the new Burberry world with our clients.”