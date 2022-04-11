The best-dressed guests from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

In what has been dubbed the “wedding of the year”, Brooklyn Beckham married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz on Saturday in a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The wedding was held at Peltz’s family home. The bride wore Valentino couture, while the groom wore Dior.

The no-expenses-spared wedding saw a slew of famous faces in attendance, from Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B and Mel C, to her long-time friend Eva Longoria, and tennis pro sisters Serena and Venus Williams.

While the Beckham boys have shared an image of what they wore, no official images have been shared showing what Victoria and daughter Harper wore to the ceremony.

However, it is known that Victoria wore one of her own designs to the ceremony which, according to Vogue, was “a metallic, couture-level slip dress with nods to Studio 54”.

Harper acted as one of the flower girls and was dressed in a white dress with a dark blue sash and a white flower crown.

Here are the best-dressed guests from the Beckham-Peltz wedding.

The Beckhams

Earlier today David Beckham posted a photo of himself with his three sons, Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo on Brooklyn’s big day.

In the image, all of the men are wearing black tuxedos and bow ties, with Brooklyn wearing a white bow tie and diamond chain.

David captioned the image with: “My beautiful boys & a very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side.”

Eva Longoria

Victoria Beckham’s long-time friend Eva Longoria donned a dress from Posh’ eponymous label.

Posting two pictures of the dress to Instagram, her first post congratulated Brooklyn and Peltz on their nuptials, while in the second she tagged Victoria and wrote: “Obsessed with my dress from last night.”

Serena Williams

(Instagram/@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams gave fans a peek at her hot pink dress by posting a mirror selfie to her Instagram stories on Saturday night.

In the picture, the tennis pro’s hair is cut in a sleek blonde bob and her long-sleeve dress has a dramatic thigh split which highlights her pink strappy heels.

Eva Chen

Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, looked stunning in a pink Jason Wu gown.

Chen described the “dress vibe” as “if Game of Thrones was a romance novel”.

Gordon Ramsay

(Instagram/@gordongram)

Gordon Ramsay attended the wedding along with his wife Tana and daughter Matilda (also known as “Tilly”).

The Ramsays are long-time family friends with the Beckhams. In a picture posted to his Instagram stories, Ramsay wears a classic a black suit and Tana is in a gold sequin dress.

Venus Williams

Tennis pro Venus Williams also attending the Palm Beach wedding and dressed for the hot weather in this mini red number.

Williams captioned the images of the strappy red dress simple with “Wedding season”.

Nadia Ferreira

Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira donned a blue Victoria Beckham dress for the occasion, pairing the look with a sparkly silver clutch and white heels..

Ferreira attended the nuptials with boyfriend Marc Anthony, aka Jennifer Lopez’s ex.